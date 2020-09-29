More returning soldiers infected

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport from India. The government reported on Tuesday that three Indian nationals were among 14 new imported Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Tuesday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases - quarantined arrivals from Hong Kong, India, South Sudan and Turkey - raising the total to 3,559.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that seven of the new cases were Thai soldiers who returned on Sept 22 from their UN peacekeeping deployment to South Sudan. They were quarantined in Chon Buri province and their tests on Saturday came back positive.

They were on the same chartered flight that brought back 16 soldiers previously confirmed with the disease, and were now being treated at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.

Three other new cases were working women who returned from Hong Kong. Two were aged 28 years and the third 50. They arrived on Sept 23, and were quarantined in Bangkok. Their tests on Saturday returned positive.

The two younger women were roommates in Hong Kong. One fell sick on Sept 19 with a fever and runny nose, and vomited. She bought drugs over the counter and did not see a doctor. Her roommate had a sore throat and fever on Saturday.

Three other cases are Indian nationals who arrived back here on Sept 23.

They include a woman, 31, and her nine-month-old daughter. The mother had returned to India on Oct 4 last year to give birth and had been in close contact with her brother-in-law, who had Covid-19.

The other is a male manager, 34 who had travelled to India on March 4.

The three Indians were on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases. They went to an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok, tested positive on Saturday and were admitted at a private hospital in Bangkok.

The other new case, a Thai woman, 44, arrived from Turkey on Sept 22. She was quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Saturday while being asymptomatic.

She had left for Turkey in May and had tested negative for Covid-19 on Sept 9 and 19 before returning to Thailand. She is being treated at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok.

Of the total 3,559 local cases, 3,370 (94.7%) have recovered and 130 others are at hospitals. The death toll remains unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 230,547 over the past 24 hours to 33.55 million and the death toll was up by 3,837 to 1.01 million.

The United States had the most cases at 7.36 million, up by 37,418. India came second with 6.14 million cases, up by 69,671, and Brazil ranked third with 4.75 million, up by 16,018.