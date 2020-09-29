Section
Stranded foreigners can stay until Oct 31
Thailand
General

published : 29 Sep 2020 at 18:58

writer: Online Reporters

Health screening at the Lao consulate in Khon Kaen on Sep 24 (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)
The cabinet has allowed foreigners unable to return to their home countries due to the Covid-19 situation to stay in Thailand until Oct 31.

The cabinet approved the Interior Ministry’s draft notification to allow foreigners to stay in the country from Sep 27 until Oct 31 as the global coronavirus outbreak remained serious, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisaranakul said on Tuesday. 

In July, authorities granted automatic visa extensions for them to Sept 26.

Foreigners who are still unable to return to their homeland after Oct 31 are required to apply to extend their stay by Oct 31, according to Natapanu Nopakun, deputy director-general of Department of Information and deputy spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

