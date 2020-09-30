5 new cases, one previously infected

A cleaner keeps the moving walkway hygienic for travellers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

New cases of coronavirus disease - quarantined arrivals from India, Kuwait and South Sudan - include one person who was previously diagnosed with the illness.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said three of the five had returned from India.

One is an Indian man, 31, who has work permit in Thailand. He arrived on Sept 23 on the same flight as six previously confirmed cases and was quarantined in Chon Buri province.

His infection was confirmed by the first test on Monday and he was admitted at a local hospital.

Two other arrivals from India are Thai men aged 26 and 64. They returned last Friday on the same flight as a previously confirmed case and were quarantined in Samut Prakan province. Their infection was confirmed by the first test and they were admitted at Samut Prakan Hospital.

The new case who had earlier been found infected with Covid-19 is a Thai male worker, 41, who arrived from Kuwait on Sept 22 and was quarantined in Bangkok.

His infection was confirmed by the first test last Saturday and he was admitted at Nopparatrajathanee Hospital in the capital.

He had left for Kuwait in January to work at a gas refinery. He had stayed at a workers' camp with many Covid-infected people.

The man had been diagnosed with Covid-19 between June and July and isolated for 14 days at a place prepared by his employer. He had tested negative for Covid-19 before his return.

The other new case, a Thai army engineer, arrived from South Sudan on Sept 22 on the same flight as 23 previously confirmed cases. He was quarantined in Chon Buri and his infection was confirmed by the second test on Tuesday. He was admitted to Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.

All new cases were asymptomatic.

Total cases rose to 3,564, of whom 3,374 (94.6%) have recovered and 131 others remain at hospitals. The death toll is unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 287,906 over the past 24 hours to 33.84 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 5,850 to 1.01 million.

The United States had the most cases at 7.41 million, up by 44,227, and the most deaths at 210,785, up by 997.

India came second with 6.22 million cases, up by 80,500, and 97,529 deaths, up by 1,178. Brazil ranked third with 4.78 million cases, up by 31,990, and 143,010 deaths, up by 849. Thailand ranked 137th.