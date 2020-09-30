Phuket governor: Sri Panwa resort land ownership legal

The Sri Panwa resort in Phuket is built legally on private land, according to the provincial governor. (Sri Panwa resort photo)

PHUKET: The owner of Sri Panwa Phuket resort has legal title to the land, the provincial governor said on Wednesday, after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) agreed to investigate the resort.

Governor Narong Wunsiew said provincial land office ocuments confirmed the resort on the island was on land legally acquired with land title deeds and Nor Sor 3 land ownership documents.

He was speaking as provincial officials prepare to present the evidence to parliament, as the issue of the hotel's land ownership has become political.

Political activists called on authorities to check on the land's ownership after resort owner Vorasit Issara posted on Instagram post on Sept 21, accusing Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, a co-leader of the anti-government United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, of offending the monarchy at the weekend protest at Sanam Luang ending on Sept 20.

The hill-top resort is built on 50 rai of land held under Nor Sam 3 documents, and another six rai with standard land title deeds, according to a source at the land office who was not authorised to speak on the issue.

The governor said the DSI had not yet contacted the province about the matter.

The DSI agreed on Friday to launch an investigation after receving a petition from Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People's Network Against Corruption.