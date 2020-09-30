Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Phuket governor: Sri Panwa resort land ownership legal
Business

Phuket governor: Sri Panwa resort land ownership legal

published : 30 Sep 2020 at 17:11

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The Sri Panwa resort in Phuket is built legally on private land, according to the provincial governor. (Sri Panwa resort photo)
The Sri Panwa resort in Phuket is built legally on private land, according to the provincial governor. (Sri Panwa resort photo)

PHUKET: The owner of Sri Panwa Phuket resort has legal title to the land, the provincial governor said on Wednesday, after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) agreed to investigate the resort.

Governor Narong Wunsiew said provincial land office ocuments confirmed the resort on the island was on land legally acquired with land title deeds and Nor Sor 3 land ownership documents.

He was speaking as provincial officials prepare to present the evidence to parliament, as the issue of the hotel's land ownership has become political.

Political activists called on authorities to check on the land's ownership after resort owner Vorasit Issara posted on Instagram post on Sept 21, accusing Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, a co-leader of the anti-government United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, of offending the monarchy at the weekend protest at Sanam Luang ending on Sept 20.

The hill-top resort is built on 50 rai of land held under Nor Sam 3 documents, and another six rai with standard land title deeds, according to a source at the land office who was not authorised to speak on the issue.

The governor said the DSI had not yet contacted the province about the matter.

The DSI agreed on Friday to launch an investigation after receving a petition from Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People's Network Against Corruption.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

Sonic boom from fighter jet rattles Paris

PARIS: A thunderous noise that panicked residents of Paris Wednesday was caused by the sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier, police in the French capital said.

18:45
Business

More stimulus measures in store to drive spending

The government looks set to introduce fresh stimulus measures, particularly aiming to spur spending by middle- and high-income earners and boost private investment.

18:28
Thailand

Sarasas furore

The private school at the centre of a child abuse scandal agrees to pay compensation, including refunding fees and paying medical costs, and tighter screening of teaching staff.

17:50