Five imported Covid-19 cases

People don masks to visit a book fair in Nonthaburi province on Wednesday, when the country logged five new Covid-19 cases, all quarantined arrivals from abroad. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The latest coronavirus cases include a Brazilian volleyball player and his wife, and a trader from India.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said among the new cases was a 28-year-old couple who arrived from Brazil on Monday. The man is a volleyball player.

They stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok and tested positive a day after their arrival. They were asymptomatic and were admitted at a private hospital in the capital.

Another is a 26-year-old Philippine man. He arrived on Sept 23 and stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. His infection was confirmed by the second test on Tuesday. He also showed no symptoms.

The fourth was a Thai man, 48, who returned from Iran on Sept 24 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province.

His infection was confirmed by the first test. He had no symptoms but was admitted to a hospital in Chon Buri.

The other new case is an Indian trader aged 41 who arrived last Friday. He had a sore throat on Saturday and a fever on Sunday. His first test confirmed the infection and he was admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

Of the total 3,569 cases, 3,379 (94.68%) have recovered, including five people discharged over the past 24 hours, and 131 are in hospital, the CCSA said. The death toll was unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 313,858 over the past 24 hours to 34.15 million while the death toll was up 6,209 to 1.02 million.

The United States had the most cases at 7.45 million, up 40,929, and the most deaths at 211,740, up 955.

India is second with 6.31 million cases, up 86,748, and 98,708 deaths, up 1,179.

Brazil is third with 4.81 million cases, up 33,269, and 143,962 deaths, up 952. Thailand is in 138th place.