First engines arrive for Pink, Yellow monorail train lines

The first engine for use on the Yellow Line monorail system is handed over at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The first engines for two monorail train lines in Bangkok have arrived from China at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri province.

The trains are for the Pink and Yellow lines.

The 34.5-kilometre Pink Line runs between Khae Rai in Nonthaburi and Bangkok’s eastern Min Buri district; the 30.4-kilometre Yellow Line runs between Lat Phrao area and Samrong in Samut Prakan.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday presided at the handover ceremony at Laem Chabang. Also present were Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaset, and Mass Rapid Transit Authority governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas.

Bombardier Transportation Holding (Thailand) is contracted to gradually supply 42 monorail carriages and their engines for the Pink Line and 30 for the Yellow Line, with delivery to be completed next year.

After all systems are installed and tests completed, the two lines are to begin service in 2022.

In the first phase four trains will run on each line, providing for a total of 17,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

In the next phase, seven trains will operate on each line, with capacity for 28,000 passengers per hour in each direction.