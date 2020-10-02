Six more returnees infected

Health workers collect samples from people living near the Myanmar border in Sangkhlaburi district, Kanchanaburi, for Covid-19 testing, on Friday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

New cases of coronavirus disease detected among returnees from India, Japan, South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were two new cases each from India and UAE, and one each from Japan and South Sudan.

The two from India are a 23-year-old male student, who stayed at a quarantine facility in Pathum Thani province, and a seven-month-old boy who was at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

The two cases from UAE are massage workers, aged 29 and 42, who were quarantined in Chon Buri province.

A Thai businessman, 56, returning from Japan and a Thai government official coming back from South Sudan, quarantined in Chon Buri, are the other two.

Of the total 3,575 cases, 3,384 (94.6%) have recovered, including five discharged over the past 24 hours, and 132 patients are in hospital. The death toll remains unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 319,406 in 24 hours to 34.48 million, and the death toll rose 8,922 to 1.03 million. The United States had the most cases, 7.94 million, followed by India, 6.39 million, and Brazil, 4.85 million.