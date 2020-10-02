Negative tests ease Covid fears along Myanmar border

A health official checks the temperature of a resident of Ban Pha Chedi Sam Ong, in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhla Buri district, on the border with Myanmar on Friday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Coronavirus worries have eased along the border in Sangkhla Buri district after all 60 people who had close contact with an infected Myanmar teenager tested negative for Covid-19.

Myanmar health authorities earlier confirmed that the 17-year-old youth, from Yua Tid village in Payatongsu district, opposite Phra Chedi Sam Ong, or the Three Pagodas border checkpoint, in tambon Nong Lu of Kachanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district, tested positive for Covid-19.

Sixty people who were in close contact with the boy were quarantined in Myanmar and swabs taken for testing for the virus.

Thai and Myanmar authorities agreed to a temporary closure of the border crossing for 14 days to prevent the spread of the disease. It is due to reopen on Oct 5.

A source said Myanmar authorities on Friday released the results of the tests by Rangoon Hospital. All 60 Myanmar people who had had close contact with the infected teenager tested negative - 33 Payatongsu residents, 12 hospital staff and 15 rescue workers.

The results were shared with Thai authorities, and eased worries of an outbreak of the disease on the Thai side of the border.

On Friday morning, officials from the Sangkhla Buri health office took saliva samples from 100 villagers at Ban Pha Chedi Sam Ong who recently crossed the border to Payatongsu to buy goods or visit relatives.

Mr Rangsiman Thongsawat, senior public health official, said all 100 samples would be tested at the Institute of Medical Sciences in Samut Songkhram. The results should be known by Monday, when the border is due to reopen.