Two bombs target ranger patrol, no injuries

Thailand
General

published : 2 Oct 2020 at 15:12

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Bomb disposal officers examine the road where the two bombs exploded in in Bacho district, Narathiwat, on Friday morning. Nobody was injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: Two bombs targeting security forces exploded in Bacho district on Friday morning, but caused no injuries.

The first detonated about 7.50am  beside a local road at Jampha Kor Moo 1 village in tambon Barae Neu, Pol Lt Col  Yutthapong Thongcheen, deputy investigation chief at Bacho, said.

An armoured pickup truck carrying rangers was passing the spot and was slightly damaged.

About 8.30am, another bomb exploded about 50 metres away, targeting a unit sent to investigate the first explosion.

There were no injuries from either blast.

Debris from the two explosions was scattered over the road. 

