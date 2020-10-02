Section
New police chief halts roadside drink-driving testing
published : 2 Oct 2020 at 17:20

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

New national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk inspects the guard of honour at a ceremony marking his first day in the job, at Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
The new national police chief has ordered the suspension of drink-driving checkpoints until police can ensure the transparency of the tests.

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk laid down the order at a meeting with 496 senior police officers, commanders and higher, at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road on Friday.

Pol Gen Suwat, who started in his new position on Thursday, said there must be no drink-driving checkpoints until police can ensure transparency in the process. 

“There must not be roadside examination. It must be done at a hospital, so that people can  have confidence that they will not be cheated. Until we can do that, we will set them at zero for now,” the national police chief said.

Pol Gen Suwat also said there must be no big gambling dens, online gambling or buying of police positions.

He wanted officers at all levels to be well trained in both the law and tactical operations.

He ordered that police install 5,000 surveillance cameras in Bangkok in four months, saying detectives could no longer make excuses about the lack of cameras.

Pol Gen Suwat promised to listen to his subordinates.

