Trump in hospital as positive tests grow

US President Donald Trump will spend several days in hospital for treatment of Covid-19, while more people who attended a White House event are testing positive.

Trump has been experiencing what aides called coughing, congestion and fever, throwing the US leadership into uncertainty and destabilising an already volatile campaign only 32 days before the election on Nov 3.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center shortly after 6pm local time on Friday after being given an experimental antibody treatment as the White House. Officials said he would remain in the hospital for several days and cancelled upcoming campaign events.

The White House shrouded Trump’s condition in secrecy, saying little more than that he had “mild symptoms”, and officials characterised the hospital stay as a precautionary measure.

The normally voluble president remained almost entirely out of public view, skipped a telephone call with governors at the last minute and uncharacteristically stayed off Twitter nearly all day while people close to the situation said his fever and other symptoms worsened as the hours wore on.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump, wearing a suit and tie but appearing unusually pale and lethargic, said in an 18-second video taped just before getting on the Marine One helicopter and then posted on Twitter in his first public comment of the day.

“I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

Trump donned a black face mask and emerged from the White House shortly after 6pm, giving a perfunctory thumbs-up to reporters without stopping to speak as he walked unassisted to the helicopter. He was accompanied by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, who was also wearing a mask.

The hospital trip was an abrupt change in plans after Vice President Mike Pence had told governors earlier in the day that the president would remain at the White House.

One administration official said it would be better for Trump to leave on his own while he still could rather than risk getting sicker and having the image of being taken out of the White House with assistance. If he gets better, the official said, the Walter Reed stay will have been inconsequential politically.

Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician, said in a statement that Trump, while still at the White House, received a single 8-gramme dose of polyclonal antibody combination drug while also taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, aspirin and famotidine, a heartburn medicine.

But Walter Reed has equipment that would allow better monitoring of his condition and a quick response if he has trouble breathing or experiences other symptoms.

The president’s illness touched off a cascade of concern, suspicion, calculation and recrimination. The White House was left in a state of shock while the capital pondered what-if scenarios in case the situation worsens.

The president’s wife, Melania Trump, and his close adviser Hope Hicks were also infected, as was Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman, who was last with Trump a week ago on Sept 25.

The rest of Trump’s family has tested negative, as have Pence, Meadows, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other senior officials who are regularly in proximity to the president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the president’s Democratic challenger who was on a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday, tested negative Friday. Biden said he sent his prayers for a speedy recovery while also implicitly faulting the president for a casual and even reckless approach to the virus.

“This is not a matter of politics,” Biden said at a gathering in Grand Rapids, Michigan, while wearing a mask. “It is a bracing reminder for all of us that we must take this virus seriously. It is not going away. We must all do our part to be responsible. That means following the science, listening to experts.”

No one could say for sure when the president was infected, but attention quickly focused on his ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House last Saturday announcing his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, an event where many officials and guests mingled without masks and without keeping distance.

Several guests and reporters who were present or travelled with the president on Air Force One later that evening tested positive. They include Republican senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, the Rev John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame; Kellyanne Conway, the president’s former counsellor; and Michael Shear, a White House correspondent for The New York Times. Barrett had previously recovered from the coronavirus.

Trump is the latest world leader to become infected. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain was so sick that he had to betreated in hospital before later recovering. Prince Charles likewise contracted the virus, as have the leaders of Brazil, Honduras, Guatemala and Bolivia. But Trump has repeatedly brushed off concerns about his health, telling advisers that the coronavirus is a roll of the dice.

At 74, Trump is in the most vulnerable category, with the risk increased because of his weight, which is categorised as obese. Eight out of every 10 deaths attributed to the virus in the United States have been among those 65 and older.

Even assuming that Trump recovers quickly, it could be weeks before he is able to return to a full public life, calling into question the future of his already-faltering campaign for a second term. Trailing Biden by a significant margin in most polls, the president had been trying to change the subject from the pandemic, a goal that may now prove even more elusive.

The Trump campaign cancelled the president’s plans to attend rallies in Florida on Friday, Wisconsin on Saturday and Arizona on Monday and likewise scrapped in-person events featuring Trump’s family. Pence, however, will return to the campaign trail to pick up the burden of making the administration’s case to voters as many have begun casting ballots.

Biden followed through on his campaign schedule for the day and plans to continue to, but Democratic officials said they were moving to take down television ads assailing the president for his handling of the pandemic, and the former vice president’s campaign manager emailed the staff warning against social media posts on Trump’s condition.

White House officials said Trump was well enough to work and he spoke with senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “We’ve talked a number of times this morning,” Meadows said. “I got the five or six things that he had tasked me to do like I do every single morning, and he is certainly wanting to make sure that we stay engaged.”

If the illness were to become worse, the president could temporarily transfer his powers to Pence under the 25th Amendment with the transmission of letters to the speaker of the House and president pro tempore of the Senate and then reclaim them once he recovers.

Since the amendment was ratified in 1967, presidents have done so only three times. In 1985, President Ronald Reagan underwent a colonoscopy and briefly turned over power to Vice President George Bush, although he did not explicitly cite the amendment in doing so. President George W Bush did invoke the amendment twice in temporarily turning over power to Vice President Dick Cheney during colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.

At the White House, staff members were in various stages of shock and disbelief Friday, unsure how to respond to a situation that may have been predictable but that many of them had never taken seriously. Some aides stayed home Friday, and others who for months have generally gone without masks in the West Wing in deference to a president who scorned them almost universally covered their faces.

There was rising frustration on the part of some aides late in the day that so little information was being released about the president’s health, in part because they worried it would stoke fears beyond the known facts. Some staff members described a rush for tests for themselves, with some told they could not get them.

Conley, the president’s physician, did not explain why Trump was taken to the hospital. In a statement released beforehand, he said that “the president remains fatigued but in good spirits”.

He had a more positive assessment of the first lady, saying that she “remains well, with only a mild cough and headache.” The president, in his short video, said, “The first lady is doing very well.”

Former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Friday night that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway, who left the White House in August, said on Twitter.

She did not say how she might have contracted the virus. She attended the ceremony at the White House last Saturday for Trump’s Supreme Court announcement.