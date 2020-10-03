Eight new Covid-19 cases arrivals from 5 countries

Eight new Covid-19 cases from five countries, including a Thai and a five-year-old American girl, were reported, raising the total to 3,583 cases. They were all asymptomatic.

The new cases were from India (2), United Arab Emirates (1), Russia (1), United States (3) and Pakistan (1), according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The 35-year-old Indian man arrived in Thailand on Sept 23 and was in a self-paid alternative state quarantine (ASQ) facility in Bangkok. He was on the same flight as that of eight previously confirmed cases and tested positive three days after his arrival.

The second case was a 43-year-old man from India. He arrived in Thailand on Sept 25 and was taken to an ASQ facility in Bangkok. He was on the same flight as that of five previously confirmed cases. His infection was confirmed in the first test on Monday.

The third case was a 27-year-old Thai employee on the same flight from the UAE as reported in two previous cases. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. Her infection was confirmed in the first test on Wednesday. She is being treated at Bang Lamung Hospital in the province.

The fourth case was a 23-year-old Lao student from Russia. She was in an ASQ facility in Bangkok and tested positive on Wednesday. No other confirmed cases have been found on the same flight. She is being treated at a private hospital in the capital.

The fifth case was a 23-year-old American. He arrived in Thailand on Sept 17 and stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok. He was cleared in the first test on Sept 20 but was found infected in the second done on Wednesday. He is being treated at a private hospital in the capital. No other confirmed cases have been found on the same flight.

The sixth and seventh cases were also Americans — a teacher, 40, and her daughter, 5. They arrived on Wednesday and stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok. They tested positive on Wednesday and are being treated at a private hospital in Bangkok. No other confirmed cases have been found on the same flight.

The Pakistani case was a 40-year-old Macedonian woman. She stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok and tested positive on Wednesday. She is being treated at a private hospital in Bangkok. No other confirmed cases have been found on the same flight.

Of the total 3,583 cases, 3,386 had recovered, including two released over the past 24 hours, and 138 others were in hospitals. The death toll remained at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 316,256 over the past 24 hours to 34.8 million and the worldwide. The death toll was up by 5,603 to 1.03 million. The United States had the most cases at 7.54 million, up by 61,103, followed by India, with 6.47 million cases, up by 79,974.

Brazil was third with 4.88 million cases, up by 31,022, while Thailand ranked 138th, the CCSA said.