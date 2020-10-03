Top zoo official slain in missing-deer case

Songkhla Zoo vet who fired fatal shots kills himself as mystery over rare animal deepens

ZPOT director-general Suriya Saengpong (left), seen here on an inspection tour of Ubon Ratchathani zoo earlier in the week, was gunned down in Songkhla on Saturday morning. (Photo from ZPOT Facebook page)

SONGKHLA: The head of the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPOT) was shot dead on Saturday morning during a meeting called to investigate the unsolved disappearance of a rare albino barking deer.

The gunman, a senior veterinarian at the Songkhla Zoo, later shot himself to death in his living quarters inside the zoo compound in the southern province.

The tragedy adds a new twist to a months-old mystery that was back in the headlines on Thursday after Varawut Silpa-archa, the natural resources and environment minister, said he didn’t believe zoo officials’ claim that a python had eaten the rare animal in February.

Mr Varawut ordered a new investigation and Suriya Saengpong, the ZPOT director-general, travelled from Bangkok to Songkhla to get the process started on Saturday morning.

“I was told that Mr Suriya went to the Songkhla Zoo to meet its director at the latter’s office,” said Thanetphol Thanabunyawat, secretary to the minister. “He then called a meeting with zoo officials but I don’t know the details of the talks.

“During the meeting, one veterinarian based at Songkhla Zoo suddenly pulled out a gun and fired shots at Mr Suriya in the face and body. He died instantly. The vet fled.”

Mr Thanetphol has been keeping Mr Varawut and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha updated on the incident, which he described as “violent and brutal”.

Thai media reported that the gunman, Phuwadol Suwanna, head of animal health research and conservation at the zoo, subsequently shot himself to death inside his living quarters inside the zoo compound.

It was also reported that Mr Suriya had ordered the transfers of several zoo officials pending the investigation into the missing animal.

The male albino barking dear was born in December last year at the zoo. Its pedigree traces back to a deer that a villager presented to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother more than a decade ago.

Her Majesty later gave the deer to Dusit Zoo. Its offspring were subsequently given to other zoos, including Songkhla Zoo.