200,000 speed pills, firearms seized

Packs of speed pills, a Colt, many rounds of bullets seized from a 24-year-old drug suspect during raids on his rented house in Khon Kaen and another house in nearby Kalasin are displayed during a media briefing in Khon Kaen on Saturday. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

A young man has been arrested with almost 200,000 speed pills, a pistol and many rounds of ammunition during raids on two houses in Khon Kaen and Kalasin provinces.

Wutthipong Kaewsrinuan, 24, of Huay Mek district in Kalasin, was apprehended at a rented house in tambon Ban Phed, said Pol Maj Gen Wutthipong Musikul , chief of Khon Kaen police during a media briefing.

Seized from the house was a Colt with a magazine and 95 rounds of bullets. Police later seized 198,000 speed pills from another house of the suspect in Huay Mek district in nearby Kalasin province.

During police interrogation, the suspect said a drug network in a neighbouring country had smuggled illicit drugs into the country via Nong Khai province. He kept the drugs at his house in Kalasin province and sold them to customers in the province and nearby areas.

The suspect was held in police custody for drug and illegal possession of firearms charges.

Pol Maj Gen Wutthipong Musikul , chief of Khon Kaen police, points at a police chart showing the arrest of a drug suspect. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)



