Bribe-accused doctor gets job back

Charnchai Chanvorachaikul, a senior public health official accused of taking bribes from pharmaceutical companies, has been reinstated as director of Khon Kaen Hospital in an order signed by new public health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongjit.

He was transferred to the permanent secretary's office in June by then public health permanent secretary, Sukhum Karnchanapimai, pending an investigation into allegations that he received kickbacks from a company which wanted the hospital to carry its goods.

In the order published on the health ministry's website on Oct 2, Dr Charnchai's reinstatement was to take effect from Oct 1. It said the reinstatement was to ensure workflow, efficiency and fairness now that all concerned parties have been questioned.

The news was welcomed by hospital staff who had been demanding his reinstatement for some time. He is expected to return to his old job next week.

When he was named the director of the health ministry's newly-established Covid-19 administration office in June, his supporters questioned why his appointment came so late, considering local transmission had been brought under control and the lockdown eased.

Kriangsak Watcharanukulkiat, who was named acting director of Khon Kaen Hospital, is tipped to be named director of Maharaj Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima following Dr Charnchai's reinstatement. Dr Charnchai filed a lawsuit against Dr Sukhum and five others for alleged dereliction of duty.