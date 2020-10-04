Child abuse in all forms unacceptable: Suan Dusit Poll

A huge majority of people say abuse and maltreatment of children at schools is unacceptable and all parties concerned should urgently join hands to solve the problem, according to the result of a survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online between Sept 29-Oct 2 on 1,896 people thoughout the country to compile their opinions on the reported abuse and maltreatment of children in the kindergarten and primary school levels in Nonthaburi and Bangkok.

A majority of respondents, 78.90%, said they had no direct experience of "violence in classrooms" by teachers. Only 21.10% said they did.

Such acts of violence included beating with a ruler, a stick and a blackboard eraser, pinching, blasting at children with a loud noise and keeping children in isolation.

Commenting on the reported abuse, 84.36% said the teachers had overacted; 83.41% said the teachers lacked professional ethics; 79.71% said they were saddened by the report; 74.59% said the abuse indicated negligence on the part of the schools; and, 73.64% said the Ministry of Education should urgently come up with preventive measures.

Asked to comment on teachers who were involved in the reported violence, 86.77% said they lacked the conscience and spirit of being teachers; 73.33% said they showed failures in the screening of teachers; 63.28% said the school administrators were also to blame for negligence; 49.73% blamed it on deteriorating social and economic conditions, causing teachers to be under stress; and, 47.18% said the teachers might have family and personal problems.

Asked to suggest ways of solving the problem, 79.80% said school administrators should pay more attention to teachers; 77.32% said the criteria for recruiting teachers should be improved; 72.31% the behaviors of both teachers and children should be under watch; 68.46% said parents must keep a close watch on their children; and, 60.76% said harsher punishment should be taken against teachers who resort to violence.