Man run over, killed by train in Ubon

UBON RATCHATHANI: An unidentified man was killed after being run over by a train in Huay Thalaeng district in the small hours on Sunday.

Pol Capt Noppadol Klawacha, a Huay Thalaeng police duty officer, said police and rescuers from the Hook 31 rescue unit rushed to the spot after being notified of the incident which occurred at about 2am.

The mutilated body of a man, aged 50-55, was found on the rail track about 200 metres from the Huay Thalaeng railway station. The body had been run over by the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train and cut in half.

The man was unidentified as no documents were found on the body. It was not known whether he had fallen from the train or was crossing the rail track when he was run over. One of the man's legs had previously been amputated, the officer said.

Police were investigating to find the identity of the man and the cause of the incident.



