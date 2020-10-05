Probe clears foreign staff

The Immigration Bureau has inspected the paperwork of 108 foreign teachers from two Sarasas-affiliated schools in Pathum Thani in the wake of reports that Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School had hired an unqualified teacher.

Pol Col Charoenpong Khantilo, superintendent of the provincial Immigration Bureau, said he had led the probe into Sarasas Witaed Klongluang School and Sarasas Witaed Rangsit School on Sep 29. All staff were found to have the necessary paperwork.

Last week a CCTV footage of a teacher, Ornuma "Khru Jum" Plodprong, circulated on social media showing her abusing students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, raising concerns about the lack of protection for children in schools.

Ms Ornuma now faces 10 charges of physically assaulting the students, amid an outcry by parents who are demanding to watch further footage as further reports of abuse at the school emerge.

During the probe, it was also found that a Filipino teacher at the school had also imposed physical discipline on students. It was later revealed he did not have the required work permit to teach in Thailand. Following the outcry, police and the Immigration Bureau pledged to investigate the legal status of all teachers working at Sarasas schools throughout the country.