Rain across country into Wednesday

Klong Toey was one of the districts in Bangkok flooded by the downpour on Friday. (Photo: Nittaya Nattayai)

Rain falling across most of the country is expected to continue at least until Wednesday, with flash floods possible in some areas, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The rain is due to the influence of the monsoon trough and a low pressure system. Runoff and sudden flooding is possible in some areas, the department said.

About half of Bangkok can again expect rain.

On Friday, commuters in Greater Bangkok struggled through heavy rain and flooding during rush hours.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said torrential rain had caused flooding in Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo and Nan on Sunday.