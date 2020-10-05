Three Pagodas border pass to remain closed a while longer

Razor wire blocks entry to the Three Pagodas pass crossing on the border with Myanmar, in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Monday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The Three Pagodas border checkpoint will remain closed for another two weeks, due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease in Myanmar, it was announced on Monday

The border pass in Sangkhla Buri district has been sealed since Sept 22 and was supposed to reopen on Tuesday this week.

Provincial governor Jeerasak Phumsawad has decided to keep it closed, to vehicles and people, until Oct 19.

Kanchanaburi currently allows border trade only at the Ban Phu Nam Ron checkpoint in Muang district.

The governor said the extension was aimed at preventing the spread of the virus from nearby areas of Myanmar into Kanchanaburi.

Patrols have also been stepped up against illegal entry through unofficial, natural crossing points frequently used by peope in communities along the border, and smugglers.

Myanmar reported 41 new deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, raising the total to 412, Xinhua news agency reported. There were also 1,294 new infections, taking the total to 17,794, the report said.