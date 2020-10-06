AOG urges staff to interview students

A group of 20 parents of physically abused students at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School on Monday petitions the Office of the Attorney General to send prosecutors to assist a probe into the matter. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has ordered prosecutors to help interview the students of Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School who were allegedly abused at the hands of their teachers.

A spokesman for the OAG, Prayut Phetkun, said a group of 20 parents, accompanied by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet, have petitioned the office to take legal action against teachers who were found abusing students at the school, to ensure the children's safety. They also demanded the school and/or the teachers pay damages for the trauma endured by the students, he said.

As a result, Mr Prayut said the attorney-general issued an urgent order to prosecutors to assist in the interview process by engaging the help of a multidisciplinary team. That said, Mr Prayut said it was too soon to talk about launching legal action against the school.

Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School made the headlines last month after video recordings posted on social media showed a teacher abusing a kindergartner while others watched. Secretary-general of the Office of the Private Education Commission, Attapong Truektrong, said 26 reports have been filed against the school's teachers, other employees and executives. Three people have been charged over the incident -- including two Thais for violating the Child Protection Act. One teacher from the Philippines was also charged with working without a valid permit.

Pimrada Rattanathawonkitti, the mother of a two-year-old nursery student abused by his teacher, said CCTV footage showed the teacher used a black garbage bag to cover her son's head, yanked him about and put him into a trash bin. Ms Pimrada said she believed her son had been abused at the school for months, so she will compromise with neither the school nor the teachers in seeking justice.

Narongpakorn Inchaithong, father of a kindergarten student, said his son had been abused 17 times at the school and called on prosecutors to take action. Chanwit Noisukying, father of another student, urged the school to take responsibility. "Many of the kids are starting to show signs of trauma and social problems," he said.