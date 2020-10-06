Korat students rally for education reform

Section
Thailand
published : 6 Oct 2020 at 10:06

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Students raise their hands in a three-finger salute at the end of their rally in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday evening, calling for education reform. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: About 50 secondary school students rallied in in Muang district on Friday evening, voicing multiple grievances about the education system on Monday.

Students from three major secondary schools - Ratchasima Withayalai, Suranaree Withaya and Marie Withaya - began gathering in the park by the Thao Suranaree Monument about 4.50pm.

Rally leaders took turns on stage, delivering speeches about the poor evaluation system, gruelling eight-hour days in classrooms, too much homework, gender inequality, being bullied by teachers and the poor learning environment at schools.

They called for the Ministry of Education to modernise the education system through reforms and accused the government of using dictatorial powers that cause social disparities.

At 6pm, they all stood, each raising an arm in a three-finger salute while singing the national anthem, and then dispersed. 

About 20 police kept a close eye on the rally. 

