Korat canal-side communities warned of flooding

Residents of Mitrapap Soi 4 community, beside Lam Takhong canal in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district, were using inflated tyre tubes and small skiffs to move about on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Six communities in Muang district have been warned that Lam Takhong canal is starting to overflow after several days of continuous rain in the area, south of the embankmnent dam on Lam Takhong river.

Municipal officials on Tuesday toured the areas, issuing loudspeaker warnings for people in Mitrapap Soi 4, Khum Wong, Samrong Chan, Ko Loy, VIP and Mahachai communities.

They were advised to move their belongings to higher, drier places because a large volume of of water is flowing into Lam Takhong canal from Si Khiu, Sung Noen and Kham Thaleso districts to Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality.

The low-lying Mitrapap Soi 4 community was already partially inundated, with water about one metre deep on Tuesday morning. Residents were using inflated tyre tubesand flat-bottomed boats to move about.