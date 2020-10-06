Thailand logs 10 new Covid cases Tuesday

A military officer wearing a face mask stands next to a health measure sign on the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Tuesday reported ten new coronavirus cases, including seven Thai nationals, raising the total to 3,600. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said three new cases arrived from Hong Kong, three from the US, two from Kuwait and two from Russia.

The three arrivals from Hong Kong are Thai. Two of them are men, 31 and 40, who arrived on Sept 23 on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases.

They were quarantined in Samut Prakan province and their infection was confirmed by their second test on Sunday, 11 days after their arrival.

The other arrival from Hong Kong is a woman, 22, who worked at an entertainment place. She arrived on Sept 29 and was quarantined in Bangkok, and her infection was confirmed by her first test on Saturday. She was being treated at the Central Chest Institute of Thailand in Nonthaburi province.

The three cases from the US are all 23-year-old Thai women who worked in hotels. They arrived on Sept 29 and were quarantined in Chon Buri. They were shown to have contracted Covid-19 when the results of their first test returned five days after their arrival.

Of the two new cases flying in from Kuwait, one is a 38-year-old male Thai worker who arrived on Sept 22 on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases. He was quarantined in Chon Buri and his infection was found on Sunday, the 12th day after his arrival. The other is a Kuwaiti man, 61, who arrived on Saturday and was isolating at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. He was accompanying someone seeking medical treatment for another disease, and tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

The final two cases are Russians who arrived from their homeland on Sept 28 aboard the same flight as a previously confirmed case. Their first test returned positive on Saturday, five days after their arrival.

One of them is a 51-year old man, a company employee who was isolating at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan province and was later admitted to a private hospital in Nonthaburi.

The other is a woman, 42, who was in alternative state quarantine in Bangkok and was then admitted to a private hospital in the capital.

All the new cases were asymptomatic when their infections were confirmed.

Of the 3,600 accumulated cases, 3,390 recovered while 151 patients were in hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 59.

Global cases

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 264,209 over the past 24 hours to 35.70 million. The death toll was up by 4,251 to 1.04 million.

The US had the most cases at 7.68 million, up by 41,576, and the most deaths at 215,032, up 421.

India came second with 6.68 million cases, up by 59,893, and 103,600 deaths, up 886. Brazil ranked third with 4.94 million, up by 25,210, and 146,773 deaths, up 398. Thailand ranked 139th.

