Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Investigators narrow focus in zoos chief's murder case
Thailand
General

Investigators narrow focus in zoos chief's murder case

published : 6 Oct 2020 at 12:39

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

ZPOT director-general Suriya Saengpong (centre), seen here on an inspection tour of Ubon Ratchathani zoo six days ago, was gunned down in Songkhla on Saturday morning. (Photo: ZPOT Facebook page)
ZPOT director-general Suriya Saengpong (centre), seen here on an inspection tour of Ubon Ratchathani zoo six days ago, was gunned down in Songkhla on Saturday morning. (Photo: ZPOT Facebook page)

SONGKHLA: Police investigating the fatal shooting at Songkhla Zoo are focusing on five issues to establish a motive for the murder of the head of the Zoological Parks Organisation of Thailand (ZPOT).

Investigators from Provincial Police Region 1, Songkhla police, the Crime Suppression Division and the National Resources and Environmental Crime Division are all involved in the case.

Suriya Saengpong, director of the zoological parks organisation, was shot dead at Songkhla Zoo on Saturday by Phuwadol Suwanna, a senior veterinarian in charge of animal health research and conservation at the zoo.

Suriya was investigating the disappearance of two albino barking deer from the zoo - the first in February last year and the second in September.

Phuwadol and three other officials at the zoo were transferred pending the outcome of the investigation. Phuwadol killed himself in his living quarters inside the zoo grounds shortly after shooting Suriya.

Investigators have focused on five issues – the administration of Songkhla Zoo, a missing Macaw, a missing white rhino horn, the missing barking deer, and possible links with the illegal wildlife trade.

A member of the team said no matter of what the outcome of the zoo parks board's own inquiry, the police investigation would continue, to find out if the shooting had any link with the wildlife trade.

Investigators have learned was bad blood between Suriya and Phuwadol. The veterinarian had filed a complaint against the zoos chief in 2018 over construction of an ocean park. Suriya had allegedly tried to transfer Mr Phuwadol on several occasions.

This was one possible motive, an investigation source said.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation was also reported to be sending wildlife experts to investigate the disappearance of the two barking deer.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Business

Export outlook improves slightly: shippers

Thailand's exports may fall by 8%-10% this year, slightly better than the 10% fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, a shipping association said on Tuesday.

13:44
Thailand

Chiang Mai imposes sky lantern restrictions

CHIANG MAI: Sky lanterns have been banned during certain hours in this northern province at the time of this year's traditional Yi Peng or Loy Krathong Festival from Oct 31 to Nov 1.

13:40
World

QAnon conspiracies go global in pandemic 'perfect storm'

HONG KONG: Powered by fear, anger and big tech's algorithms, the QAnon conspiracy movement has exploded from the US political fringe into the global mainstream during the pandemic.

12:45