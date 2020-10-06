Chiang Mai imposes sky lantern restrictions

Tourists release floating lanterns to celebrate the traditional Yi Peng festival in Chiang Mai in 2014. (Bangkok Post file photo)

CHIANG MAI: Sky lanterns have been banned during certain hours in this northern province at the time of this year's traditional Yi Peng or Loy Krathong Festival from Oct 31 to Nov 1.

Rathapol Naradisorn, the deputy governor, said on Tuesday a provincial announcement had been issued to prevent danger or damage potentially caused by the lanterns to public places, communities and Chiang Mai airport.

The annual Lanna-style Loy Krathong Festival is traditionally highlighted by the launch of sky lanterns, held throughout the northern region.

Mr Rathapol referred to the 2016 provincial announcement issued under the interim constitution and a National Council for Peace and Order order which allows provincial authorities in restricting lantern floating. The announcement bans sky lantern floating without prior approval from district chiefs.

For this year, sky lanterns can be released on Oct 31 between 7pm-1am and on Nov 1 between 7pm-1am. Smoke lanterns, or hot-air balloons, can be flown on Oct 31 from 10am to noon.

Organisers of the events must seek permission from district chiefs at least 15 days in advance. The lantern must also meet the standards set by respective communities.

During these periods, all airlines will suspend their flights and services for safety reasons.

Violators of the time restrictions are liable to a jail term of not exceeding three years and/or a fine of not over 60,000 baht, Mr Rathapol said.