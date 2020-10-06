Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok, many provinces Oct 7-9
Thailand
General

Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok, many provinces Oct 7-9

published : 6 Oct 2020 at 17:13

writer: Online Reporters

Heavy rain across much of Thailand is likely on Oct 7-9. (Photo by Komsan Jandamit)
Heavy rain across much of Thailand is likely on Oct 7-9. (Photo by Komsan Jandamit)

Heavy rain is likely to pound the lower Northeast, the East, the Central Plains, greater Bangkok and the South from Oct 7-9, the Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.

The department said an active low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea is likely to turn into a depression on Tuesday. It is expected to make landfall in southern Vietnam on Wednesday before moving westwards to the upper Gulf of Thailand. 

Rain in the South is expected to be heavy to very heavy, exacerbated by the intensifying southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to be 2-4 metres high in places -- and more than 4 metres high during thundershowers, the weather forecast said. 

All ships should proceed with caution and stay ashore from Oct 7-10.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Pressure builds for ceasefire as Karabakh fighting rages

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Battles raged between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday, with both sides vowing to pursue the conflict despite increasing international pressure for a ceasefire.

17:45
Thailand

Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok, many provinces Oct 7-9

Heavy rain is likely to pound the lower Northeast, the East, the Central Plains, greater Bangkok and the South from Oct 7-9, the Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.

17:13
Thailand

Polluted Phong river being flushed clean

KHON KAEN: More water will be discharged from Ubol Ratana dam to help clean the polluted, smelly Phong river, governor Somsak Jangtrakul said on Tuesday.

16:45