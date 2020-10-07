Section
Krabi bans rallies by Myanmar workers
Thailand
General

Krabi bans rallies by Myanmar workers

published : 7 Oct 2020 at 10:38

writer: Post Reporters

Myanmar's political leader Aung San Suu Kyi wears a face shield as she attends a ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in Nay Pyi Daw on Sept 27. (Photo: AFP)
KRABI: Local officials on Tuesday banned Myanmar migrant workers from holding political gatherings to support Aung San Suu Kyi in next month's Myanmar general election.

The move was in response to reports that about 100 Myanmar labourers were planning rallies to support the leader of Myanmar's National League for Democracy at the Nov 8 polls.

Chaiwut Buathong, chief of Krabi's Muang district, said local authorities did not grant a permit for the gatherings beause  of the risk of such events spreading Covid-19 infections.

Myanmar workers were reportedly planning to gather at three locations in Muang district: by the sculpture in front of the Muang Municipality Office, on Ao Nang Beach and at the Chong Sam Kaew Monastery. They planned to wear red T-shirts with printed images of Suu Kyi.

