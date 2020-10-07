BTS: Test run on Green Line's northern extension satisfactory

Wat Phrasi Mahatat, above Lak Si roundabout, is currently the final station of the BTS Green Line, which starts at Kheha in Samut Prakan. A BTS train made a test run on the new northern extension of the line, between the next station, Phahon Yothin 59, and Khu Khot, on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A test run on the Green Line's new northern extension on Monday was satisfactory, Bangkok Mass Transit System chief executive officer Surapong Laoha-Unya said on Wednesday.

The electric train travelled the 9.8-kilometre section of the northern extension, between seven stations - Phahon Yothin 59, Sai Yut, Saphan Mai, Bhumibol Hospital, Air Force Museum, Yaek Khor Por Or and Khu Khot at the end of the line.

Platform screen doors have been installed at all seven new stations from Phahon Yothin 59 to Khu Khot, Mr Suraphong said.

All systems, equipment, the train and the track were found to be functioning smoothly. There were no problems during the round-trip test run.

A system integration test of the signalling and communications systems will also be carried out, to ensure smooth and efficient operations with high safety, he said.

Mr Surapong said all civil works and the electrical systems of the Green Line were 100% complete. The entire Green route would be open for service by the end of this year, spanning 68.25 kilometres in total, with 59 stations.

It will then run between Kheha in Samut Prakan to Khu Khot.