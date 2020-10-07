Another 15 arrivals infected

็Disease control staff examine returnees at Suvarnabhumi airport. The government reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, all returnees, on Wednesday. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government on Wednesday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus disease - quarantined arrivals from Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Myanmar, South Sudan and the United States - raising the total to 3,615.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said two are men from Bangladesh. One is a doctor, 53, who arrived on Sept 30. His infection was confirmed by the second test on the fifth day after his arrival.

The other is a student, aged 26, who arrived on the same day and was also found infected on day 5 after arrival. They were being treated in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani provinces.

The case from Hong Kong is a 36-year-old Thai man who arrived on Sept 23 and whose infection was confirmed by the second test on day 11.

He is being treated at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok. He earlier had a fever on Aug 2.

There are two cases from India. One is 39 years old. He arrived on Sept 23 and was found infected by the second test on day 12.

The other is a 41-year-old businessman who arrived on Sept 30 and whose infection was confirmed by the first test on day 4. Both are being treated in Bangkok.

From Myanmar, the new case is a Thai businessman, 54, who returned on Sept 22 and tested positive by the second test on day 13. He received treatment at Somdet Phrachao Taksin Maharat Hospital in Tak province.

From South Sudan, the six new cases are army engineers, aged 27-50. They returned on Sept 22 on the same flight as 25 previously confirmed cases.

The six tested positive by the second test on day 11 and were admitted at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.

From the US there are three new cases. Two are American men, aged 21 and 40. They arrived on Sept 29 and 30 and tested positive by the second test on days 5 and 6. They received treatment at private hospitals in Bangkok.

The other is a Thai man, 31. He arrived last Thursday and tested positive by the first test on day 4. He was admitted to Police General Hospital.

Of total 3,615 cases, 3,391 have recovered and 165 patients are at hospitals. The death toll remains unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 311,613 over the past 24 hours to 36.04 million. The worldwide death toll went up 5,553 to 1.05 million.

The US had the most cases at 7.72 million, up 43,660, and the most deaths at 215,822, up 790.

India is second with 6.75 million cases, up 72,106, and 104,591 deaths, up 991.

Brazil is third with 4.97 million cases, up 30,454, and 147,571 deaths, up 798. Thailand ranks 140th.