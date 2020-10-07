Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sarasas denies suing parents
Thailand
General

Sarasas denies suing parents

published : 7 Oct 2020 at 14:06

writer: Online Reporters

Parents demand surveillance camera footage to see if their children were also abused at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi last Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Parents demand surveillance camera footage to see if their children were also abused at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi last Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The management of Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School denied it is suing parents of abused students and avoiding responsibility, after a sacked teacher filed a complaint against parents.

The school management posted on its Facebook page late on Tuesday night that it neither wanted a dispute with parents nor denied any responsibility for its students or to their parents.

The school adhered to an agreement made with the Education Ministry on Sept 30, under whch the school agreed to refund fees and pay for physical and mental treatment of abused students.

Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek, a large private school in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi, hit the headlines after video recordings posted on social media showed an unqualified teacher,  Ornuma Plodprong, physically abusing a kindergarten pupil while her assistants watched.

Parents later sought surveillance camera footage from the school management and found many other cases of abuse by other teaching employees. Police were reportedly charging 13 teachers and teaching assistants of the school for many acts of abuse.

The announcement by the school on Tuesday night was in response to the action of Ms Ornuma, 30, who filed a legal complaint of physical assault against parents who attacked her after seeing a video clip of her abusing their young child at the school.

The unqualified and sacked teacher filed the complaint with local police in Nonthaburi on Sunday, in company with high-profile lawyer Decha Kittiwithiyanan, who claimed to be representing the school.

Their action drew heavy criticism on social media. Ms Ornuma later apologised to the parents and told them that the school management made her file the complaint. The lawyer also apologised.

The management of Sawaras Witaed Ratchaphruek School denied her claim and said it was considering legal action against her.

It also stated Tuesday night that Mr Decha only gave initial legal advice on resolving the disputes with parents and settling compensation with them.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Joint panel keeps GDP forecast, but upgrades export outlook

Thailand's economy is still expected to contract by 7-9% this year, although exports could shrink less than previously projected, because the coronavirus pandemic remains a risk, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) said on Wednesday.

14:32
Thailand

No suit

Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School denies it is suing familes of abused students after a sacked teacher files a complaint against the parents.

14:06
World

Last month warmest September on record globally: EU

PARIS: Earth's surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, with temperatures since January tracking those of the hottest ever calendar year in 2016, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme said Wednesday.

13:45