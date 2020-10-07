Sarasas denies suing parents

Parents demand surveillance camera footage to see if their children were also abused at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi last Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The management of Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School denied it is suing parents of abused students and avoiding responsibility, after a sacked teacher filed a complaint against parents.

The school management posted on its Facebook page late on Tuesday night that it neither wanted a dispute with parents nor denied any responsibility for its students or to their parents.

The school adhered to an agreement made with the Education Ministry on Sept 30, under whch the school agreed to refund fees and pay for physical and mental treatment of abused students.

Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek, a large private school in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi, hit the headlines after video recordings posted on social media showed an unqualified teacher, Ornuma Plodprong, physically abusing a kindergarten pupil while her assistants watched.

Parents later sought surveillance camera footage from the school management and found many other cases of abuse by other teaching employees. Police were reportedly charging 13 teachers and teaching assistants of the school for many acts of abuse.

The announcement by the school on Tuesday night was in response to the action of Ms Ornuma, 30, who filed a legal complaint of physical assault against parents who attacked her after seeing a video clip of her abusing their young child at the school.

The unqualified and sacked teacher filed the complaint with local police in Nonthaburi on Sunday, in company with high-profile lawyer Decha Kittiwithiyanan, who claimed to be representing the school.

Their action drew heavy criticism on social media. Ms Ornuma later apologised to the parents and told them that the school management made her file the complaint. The lawyer also apologised.

The management of Sawaras Witaed Ratchaphruek School denied her claim and said it was considering legal action against her.

It also stated Tuesday night that Mr Decha only gave initial legal advice on resolving the disputes with parents and settling compensation with them.