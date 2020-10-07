Storm to arrive on Thursday

Dark sky and heavy rain in Bangkok on Tuesday evening. Weathermen predict heavy rain to continue into Friday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Meteorological Department forecast is for heavy rain into Friday, with a depression to move into the upper Gulf of Thailand on Thursday, and small boats warned to remain ashore.

Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, deputy director-general, said on Wednesday a depression in the middle of the South China Sea, 245 kilometres east of Nha Trang, was moving westwards.

It would reach the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to the lower Northeast, the East, the Central Plains and the South.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon would be stronger in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and increase the rain in the South, Ms Kornrawee said.

A small boat warning has been issued for the East and eastern part of the upper South.