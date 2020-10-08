Section
Newly retired army chief enters monkhood
published : 8 Oct 2020 at 11:23

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Gen Apirat Kongsompong, centre, begins a month in the monkhood at Wat Hong Rattanaram in Bangkok Yai district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Former army chief Apirat Kongsompong entered the monkhood for one month at Wat Hong Rattanaram on Thursday morning, following his mandatory retirement on Sept 30.

His ordination was a simple ceremony in the presence of his family and the chiefs of the defence forces and police, at the temple in Bangkok Yai district.

Gen Apirat earlier announced he woud enter the monkhood for a month to make merit for King Rama IX, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and Their Majesties The King and Queen.

Former national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda was also present, in a safron robe. He was ordained at the temple late last week he also retired.

Gen Apirat was appointed Lord Chamberlain on his retirement.

Newly retired army chief enters monkhood

