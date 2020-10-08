Young woman, man missing in Chao Phraya River

Divers and rescue workers at the pier where two young people plunged into the Chao Phraya River, near Rama VIII Bridge, early on Thursday. (Photo: Nakhon002 via FM91bkk.com)

The search was continuing for a young woman and a man believed to have drowned after plunging into the Chao Phraya River near Rama VIII Bridge in Bangkok early on Thursday.

Police and rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were called to the bridge in Bang Phlad district around 2am, said Pol Lt Suriya Boonlai, deputy investigation chief at Borwornmongkol station.

Witnesses reported seeing a young woman sitting in a nearby park and later going to a pier. A young man followed her. Shorty after, the pair vanished from the pier. Other witnesses said they saw the woman fall into the river and shout for help.

People rushed to the pier to help. Some threw plastic bottles into the river to help her stay afloat in the strong current, and police were called to help.

Rescue divers split in two teams to look for two people. The search proved fruitless and was called off about 4am.

A black bag was found on the pier. Police said it contained only woman's clothes, no documents.

Natthawin Chanprapas, a diver, told reporters the strong river current made the search difficult. The two people had probably been swept downstream.

The search resumed later on Thursday morning.