Woman ran online business fitting 'fashion' teeth braces

Natsuda Sriwichian, 30, of Buri Ram, pictured during her arrest in a room in Nakhon Pathom's Samphan district on Wednesday for illegaly selling and fitting fashionable teeth braces. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

NAKHON PATHOM: An unqualified woman running an online business fitting young clients with trendy teeth braces has been arrested at a flat in Sam Phran district.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) arrested Natsuda Sriwichian, 30, of Buri Ram, at her room at Salaya Eua Arthorn flats in tambon Song Khanong of Sam Phran district on Wednesday.

She was charged with illegally selling teeth braces, Pol Maj Gen Nattasak Chaowanasai, commander of the CPPD, said on Thursday.

Polie had been informed about someone illegally providing a fashion-brace fitting service via the “Yim Sayam’’ Facebook page. A police officer posed as a customer, Pol Col Chetphan Kitticharoensak, chief of the CPPD sub-division 1, said.

The customer was told to go to a flat in Nakhon Pathom. The suspect was inside and opened the door. Dental tools used for fitting teeth braces were visible inside the room.

Police then appeared and arrested her. They seized more than 600 fashionable teeth braces and dental fools, Pol Col Chetphan said.

Ms Natsuda allegedly admitted it all belonged to her, that she sold the braces and provided a fitting service for customers via her Facebook page.

She was held in police custody for legal action.