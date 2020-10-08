Woman climbs to cell ceiling after gun arrest

Ploypatcha Sukpansila, 37, climbs to the ceiling of her cell and stays there for 30 minutes at the Sutthisan police station in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on Thursday morning after being arrested with a gun and bullets. (Police TV photo)

A woman climbed to the three-metre-high ceiling of her cell at a police station after being arrested for illegal possession of a gun and bullets in front of the station on Thursday morning.

TV reported that Ploypatcha Sukpansila, 37, climbed up the bars to the ceiling in her cell at Sutthisan police station in Din Daeng district. According to photos, there was no visible opening on the ceiling.

She stood on the top cell bars for about 30 minutes while police tried to calm her down.

Police finally climbed up and brought her down. She refused to talk to interrogators. Police said she had done so out of stress.

The woman in a black jersey and jeans was arrested while sitting on the driver's seat of her vehicle in front of the Sutthisan police station at about 4am. Police had been informed of the suspicious vehicle in front of the station.

They found a .38 revolver, six bullets and its case on the back seat behind her driver's seat.

She was charged with unauthorised possession of arms and carrying a gun and bullets in public places without permission.