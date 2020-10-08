B15m resort owned by retired major general being demolished

A backhoe demolishes huts at Phatsapada Resort in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi on Thursday. The resort, valued at 15 million baht, was built illegally inside the boundary of Khao Laem National Park. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The family of the dead nominee of a retired major general has agreed to dismantle all structures at the 15-million baht Phatsapada Resort, which encroaches on Khao Laem National Park.

The demolition of the resort began on Thursday.

Niphon Chamnonsirisak, director of the Protected Areas Regional 3 (Ban Pong), on Thursday led a team of Khao Laem National Park officials to Phatsapada Resort, in tambon Chalae in Thong Pha Phum district, to view the work.

Park officials had earlier told the family who run Phatsapada Resort to remove the 17 huts, which encroach on more than 2 rai of national park land, within seven days, or they would be demolished by the state and the owners made to pay the estimated 200,000 baht cost.

The order was posted at the resort on Sept 28.

Mr Niphon said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa had instructed national park officials to get tough with forest encroachers and recover the land for forest restoration.

The Phatsapada Resort encroachment case drew the attention of the ministry, and the public.

An in-depth investigation by park officials found that a woman with the retired military rank of major general was involved in the illegal encroachment, Mr Niphon said. (continues below)

A total of 17 resort buildings were found to encroach on Khao Laem National Park. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

He was informed that the woman who claimed to be the owner, Jarupha Detchinda, was the major general's proxy, but the park was unable to investigate because the matter was beyond its power.

Police were also unable to bring Jarupha to task as she had since died, he said.

Her heirs recently notified park officials that the family agreed to dismantle all 17 huts in the resort compound, which were worth about 15 million baht. and the demolition would begin on Thursday, Mr Niphon said.

The work was expected to take three days, and would require use of a backhoe.

Once the work was completed, the name of the resort would be changed to “Khao Laem forest park’’, Mr Niphon said.

He welcomed the resort operator’s decision to cooperate.

As the seven days had passed, a police complaint would be filed for violation of the demolition order. This offence carried a maximum penaty of a prison term of 1-3 years and fine of 300,000 baht, and a daily fine of 10,000 baht until all structures were removed, he said.

On Jan 24, 2018, the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court sentenced Jarupha to six months in jail and fined her 30,000 baht for the offence.

She was also ordered to pay the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation 103,379 baht for causing environmental damage. The Appeal Court upheld the six-month term, but suspended it for two years, while the fine was cut to 10,000 baht.