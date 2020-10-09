Probe to ID problems at Songkhla Zoo

Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has appointed a nine-member committee consisting of police officers and lawyers to identify problems at Songkhla Zoo that may have been behind the killing of a zoo official last week, according to a ministry source.

Suriya Saengpong, director of Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPOT), was shot dead on Saturday while he was at Songkhla Zoo following up a missing animals case. The gunman, Phuwadol Suwanna, a senior veterinarian and head of the zoo's conservation, research and animal health division, killed himself shortly after.

The source said Mr Varawut signed an order naming Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Chaisangka, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau; Nantrika Chansue, researcher at Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animals Research Centre, Chulalongkorn University; Sompong Thongseekem, Director of the Wildlife Conservation Office; and Jade Donavanik, a legal expert and representative of the ZPOT board, as committee members, among others.

The committee is tasked with looking at events surrounding the unexplained disappearance of two rare albino barking deer, one in February and the other last month, at the zoo. The deer were given to the zoo by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The panel has 45 days to wrap up its probe, the source said.

The zoo came into focus last week when Mr Varawut demanded clarification over the missing deer.

Meanwhile, police from the province's Kho Hong station are gathering evidence for the issuance of an arrest warrant against a former Songkhla Zoo official, Kosin Rattanawibul, for stealing two white rhino horns.

Pol Col Saksit Meesaeng, superintendent of the station, said Mr Kosin is among two former officials accused of falsifying documents to sanction the release of the two rhino horns from Prince of Songkla University's science faculty.