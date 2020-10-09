Goodwill jumbo dies in Tokyo

Keepers at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo bow to mourn the death of Arthit, a bull elephant gifted to Japan by Thailand as a Goodwill Ambassador. The elephant died of tuberculosis on Aug 24 and a memorial service was held on Sept 14. Arthit, which means the sun, was given to Japan along with a cow elephant named Uthai 18 years ago to celebrate the birth of Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito. Photos by The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo

A bull elephant given to Japan by Thailand as a Goodwill Ambassador gift has died of tuberculosis after spending 18 years at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo learnt from Ueno Zoo that a memorial service was held on Sept 14 for "Arthit", the elephant who died on Aug 24.

"The unexpected passing of the elephant, Arthit, was saddening and shocking for many, especially those who had visited and bonded with Arthit since his arrival at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in 2002," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

"The elephant Arthit was lucky enough to have received love and affection throughout his 18 years in Japan under the good care of the Ueno Zoological Gardens."

In October 2002, "Arthit" and cow elephant "Uthai" were taken from Surin province in Thailand to the zoo in Tokyo under the Goodwill Ambassador initiative. The two elephants were a symbol of friendship gifted to Japan to celebrate the birth 18 years ago of Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito.

Arthit and Uthai were also a token of appreciation from Thailand for the Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA), a Japanese NGO, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the group's reforestation project in Surin.

Both mammals were given affection and care in Japan, the embassy said.

"Despite this saddening loss, the Royal Thai Embassy is very honoured that Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan conveyed a condolences message for the sudden passing of the elephant Arthit," the embassy said.