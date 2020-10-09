Ranger killed by bomb after patrol ambushed in Pattani

A member of a security patrol wounded by gunmen in Sai Buri district, Pattani, on Friday morning is carried into a hospital for treatment.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A ranger volunteer was killed and five other members of the security forces wounded at the scene of an ambush in Sai Buri district on Friday morning.

About 7.50am, in tambon Bang Kao of Sai Buri district, gunmen ambushed a teacher protection team travelling on motorcycles, Pol Capt Veerasak Suwannakhom, deputy investigation chief for Sai Buri, said.

Pol Sgt Watchara Chaikaew, 33, was shot in the cheek while volunteer Sutthichai Yawa, 35, was hit in the right shin. They were admitted to hospital.

About two hours later, a bomb exploded at the scene, killing a ranger volunteer and slightly injuring three others. Early reports incorrectly said a policeman was killed.

The bomb was hidden among roadside bushes. It detonated when the volunteer stepped on it about 10.05am as investigators were combing the site.

Ranger volunteer Atnarong Chaisri was killed, and Lt Tortrakul Pansamrong and ranger volunteers Chaiyaporn Busabong and Isarapong Kaewrak suffered chest pain and ringing ears.