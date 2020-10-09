Six new Covid-19 cases from abroad

Local travellers queue, with careful spacing, to check-in for domestic flights at Suvarnabhumi airport last week. (Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

The government on Friday reported six new cases of coronavirus disease, all quarantined arrivals from Myanmar, Nepal, Norway or the United States, raising the total to 3,628.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were two new cases each from Myanmar and the US, and one each from Nepal and Norway. Two of them are foreigners.

The two cases from Myanmar are a Thai man, 43, and woman, 47, both company employees.

They arrived on Monday, were quarantined in Tak province and tested positive for Covid-17 upon arrival. They were admitted to Mae Sot Hospital, but were asymptomatic.

The two cases from the US are both Thai, a woman student, 21, and man, 23. They arrived last Saturday and were quarantined in Bangkok.

Both were in close contact with a Covid-19 patient on Sept 19. The man had a sore throat and the woman was asymptomatic. Their first tests, on day 4 after their arrival, were positive. They were admitted to Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok.

A Nepalese student, a woman aged 23, who arrived on Sept 24 and was quarantined in Pathum Thani province tested positive in her second test on day 13 and was admitted to Thammasat University Hospital. She had no symptoms.

The case from Norway is a Lithuanian man, 29, who arrived last Saturday and was quarantined in Bangkok. His infection was confirmed by the first test on day 3 while being asymptomatic. He was admitted to a private hospital.

Of the total 3,628 cases, 3,441 (94.85%) have recovered, including two discharged in Thuaday, and 128 patients remain in hospitals. The death toll is unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 348,630 over the previous hours to 36.74 million. The worldwide death toll increased by 6,425 to 1.07 million.

The US had the most cases at 7.83 million, up 56,652, and the most deaths at 217,738, up 957.

India was second with 6.90 million cases, up 70,824, and 106,521 deaths, up 967.

Brazil was third with 5.03 million cases, up 27,182, and 149,034 deaths, up 730.