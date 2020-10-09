Isan cow herder finds M16 rifle, ammunition in dense grass

A police officer questions the cow herder who found the rifle in dense grass in Buri Ram's Lahan Sai district on Friday morning. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A villager taking his cows out to graze found an M16 rifle and ammunition hidden in dense grass along an irrigation canal in Lahan Sai district, in the south of the province, on Friday morning.

Prasit Ruangpaisarn, chief of Silathong village, said the weapon was found by a resident of his village, who quicky informed him.

He told the man not to touch anything and called police.

Mr Prasit was adamant that the gun and ammunition did not belong to anyone in the village. He believed it was dumped there by an outsider who was scared of being caught with it.

Police, soldiers and local officials sent to the scene took possession of an M16 rifle, 106 rounds of ammunition and seven rifle magazines.

Police said someone may have dumped the gun and ammunition to avoid being caught with it at one of the security checkpoints in the area, which is near the border with Cambodia.

The investigation was continuing.

Ammunition and M16 rifle magazines found in dense grass near an irrigation canal in Buri Ram's Lahan Sai district on Friday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

The M16 rifle found in the dense grass, Buri Ram. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

The cow herder points to the place where he found the gun. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)



