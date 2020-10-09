Storm runoff from Khao Yai floods Pak Chong, national park closed

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranotha (yellow shirt, centre) wades in water up to his thighs as he leads officials to inspect flooded-houses in tambon Khanong Phra of Pak Chong district on Friday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Runoff from Khao Yai Natioanal Park flooded many areas of Pak Chong district on Friday after hours of heavy rain overnight.

At least 80 households in four villages were inundated in tambon Khanong Phra, with the average flood level over 50cm and the water still rising rising, when provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai led officials to inspect the flood-hit areas on Friday.

The governor ordered that flat-bottomed boats be supplied to help residents move their belongings to higher areas. Flood relief packages, including drinking water, were distributed.

Mr Wichian asked the Pak Chong district office and tambon Khanong Phra administration organisation to jointly set up a centre to provide needed assistance.

Local officials were instructed to prepare a shelter in case it became necessary to evacuate people from their homes, and to be on full alert for further flooding during the evening and night. (continues below)

A flooded road in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Other tambons in Pak Chong district were also hit by runoff from Khao Yai. Many houses in five villages of tambon Mu Si were awash. Flooding also put four local roads under water. In tambon Nong Nam Daeng, water flooded through 13 houses.

The Khao Yai National Park chief on Friday ordered the temporarily closure of the park on Saturday and Sunday due to continuous heavy rain and landslides. Roads into the park in Pak Chong district and in Prachin Buri province were closed.

Heavy rain brought down trees and power poles on several roads in the park. Work gangs were clearing them on Friday.