Two Myanmar cases in Tak raise alarm

Authorities tracing all who came into contact with lorry drivers in border area

Medical staff wearing a personal protective suits work at a quarantine centre amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Yangon on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Health authorities are tracking people in Tak province in contact with two Myanmar lorry drivers who were found to be infected with Covid-19.

The cases were found during active testing in five districts bordering Myanmar conducted by Mae Sot Hospital and the Immigration Bureau, according to Dr Sopon Iamsiritavorn, director of the general communicable disease division of the Disease Control Department.

They provided free testing on 115 incoming and outgoing drivers on Thursday and Friday, he said.

On Friday, the two drivers drove lorries from Myawaddy in the neighbouring country to pick up goods from a warehouse near the Pacharoen Market in Mae Sot on the Thai side, he said.

The pair were later admitted to Myawaddy Hospital. Some 100 people who worked in the same factories were also placed in quarantine in Myanmar.

Thai officials were also in the process of tracking Thais in contact with them near the warehouse and the Mae Sot market, where the two went to buy goods before returning to their country.

Myanmar reported 1,461 more cases on Friday, bringing the total to 23,906, while the death toll increased by 31 to 566.



