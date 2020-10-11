Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Another Thai soldier back from S. Sudan among 2 new virus cases
Thailand
General

Another Thai soldier back from S. Sudan among 2 new virus cases

published : 11 Oct 2020 at 13:17

writer: Online Reporters

A doctor at Phramongkulklao Hospital checks the condition of a soldier infected with the novel coronavirus. (Photo from @UNMISS/TH/HMEC Facebook account)
A doctor at Phramongkulklao Hospital checks the condition of a soldier infected with the novel coronavirus. (Photo from @UNMISS/TH/HMEC Facebook account)

A Thai soldier returning from South Sudan was one of two new Covid-19 cases in the country, taking the accumulated total to 3,636, authorities said on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one patient was a Thai soldier, 36, who was found Covid-positive in the fourth test on Friday and was sent to Phramongkutklao Hospital.

He returned to Thailand from South Sudan with 180 other soldiers on Sept 22 after completing UN pecekeeping duties in the African country. Thirty-one soldiers on the same flight earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning to Thailand.

The other new case was a Japanese woman, 36, who was found to have the virus in the second test on Monday. She arrived in the kingdom from Japan on Sept 24 and was quarantined at a private hospital.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (26)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Batter Nattakan to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

NEW DELHI: Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Women's T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

17:47
Thailand

1 killed, 3 injured in family car crash

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man was killed and his wife, son and granddaughter injured when a lorry ran their SUV off Highway 41 in Tham Phannara district on Sunday.

17:36
Thailand

Mae Sot bars Myanmar vehicles after Covid found in 3 lorry drivers

Thailand has tightened security at the main border trade gateway with Myanmar in Mae Sot district of Tak province after three Myanmar nationals tested positive for the coronavirus at the Thai border.

17:10