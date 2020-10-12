Khon Kaen hospital staff rally around embattled director

Khon Kaen Hospital staff rally at the entrance on Monday in support of their embattled director, who has once again been transferred. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Hundreds of Khon Kaen Hospital personnel started wearing black on Monday as they protested a Public Health Ministry order to transfer their director again.

Doctors, nurses and other staff briefly walked out of the hospital in Muang district to gather outside the premises with banners supporting hospital director Charnchai Chanvorachaikul and an "RIP" message for ministry executives in Bangkok.

Hundreds of health personnel at Khon Kaen Hospital rally against the Public Health Ministry' decision to transfer hospital director Charnchai Chanvorachaikul to Roi Et. #BangkokPost #Thailand pic.twitter.com/HIfecyj5ge — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) October 12, 2020

"We are losing hope and faith in the executives at the Public Health Ministry," Rakfan Sawasdipanich, chairwoman of the health personnel club at the hospital, said.

The rally was held after permanent secretary for public health Kiattiphum Wongrajit on Friday ordered the director to move to Roi Et Hospital on Oct 16.

The lightning transfer order came hours after Dr Charnchai returned to work at the hospital after he was moved to an inactive post at the ministry in June.

He was accused of receiving kickbacks from pharmaceutical firms to carry their products, and an investigation is still underway. He argued the money was donated to help improve conditions at the hospital.

The transfer order in June was protested by staff at the hospital, who demanded his return. The ministry eventually bowed to the pressure and reinstated him.

Dr Charnchai was praised by protestors on Monday for turning around the financial situation at the hopsital. Its balance sheet was once 80 billion baht in the red, but Dr Rakfan said it was back to break-even last month.

Nurses display messages supporting Khon Kaen Hospital director Charnchai Chanvorachaikul. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

Khon Kaen Hospital is one of the best in the country. It incurs large costs for operations as takes patients in serious condition from smaller hospitals in the northeastern region -- such as Roi Et Hospital, where Dr Chamchai has now been sent.

The reasons behind the new order remain unclear.

Dr Charnchai on Friday questioned the motive for the latest transfer order, but said he accepted the decision.