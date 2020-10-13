Man killed ramming motorcycle into lorry's rear

Section
Thailand
General

published : 13 Oct 2020 at 09:34

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Rescuers take a look at a motorcycle, which was left lying underneath a lorry on Asian Highway in Songkhla's Bang Klam district. The driver was killed after ramming the motorcycle into the rear of the lorry on Sunday. ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
SONGKHLA: A young man was killed after ramming his motorcycle into the rear of a stationary lorry in Bang Klam district on Sunday.

Pol Capt Arthit Kongnu, a Bang Klam police investigator, said the accident occurred shortly before 6pm on the Asian Highway near Moo 6 village in tambon Tha Chang.

Police and rescuers rushed to the scene to investigate.

Apirat Nualsri, 38, the driver of the Kerry delivery firm, told the police that this happened after he parked the lorry on a road side to urinate. A motorcycle, which was running downhill, suddenly rammed into the rear of the vehicle.

The motorcycle driver, Ratchaphum Phetsri, 25, from Songkhla's Khlong Hoy Khong district, was killed instantly by the violent impact.

When the police and rescuers arrived, the motorcycle still stuck to the rear of the lorry, with the body of Ratchaphum lying nearby. He was bleeding from the nose. His crash helmet broke up in pieces.

The body was sent to Hat Yai Hospital for an autopsy.

