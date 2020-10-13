Covid-19 testing continues in Mae Sot

People queue up at a community in Tak's Mae Sot district on Tuesday for Covid-19 testing. ASSAWIN PINITWONG

TAK: Testing for Covid-19 has continued in Mae Sot district of this northern border province on both Thai and Myanmar nationals considered at risk after three Myanmar lorry drivers tested positive for Covid-19 at the Thai border between Friday and Saturday.

In earlier testing conducted on Sunday on two groups of people - 70 in the first and 51 in the second - all of the 121 tested negative.

Three mobile Covid-19 testing vehicles were deployed on Monday for an expanded examination of people who might have been in contact with the three Myanmar lorry drivers who were earlier tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, at Masjid Darul Islam in Mae Sot, 1,196 people underwent testing with the three mobile vehicles. The test results were expected on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the three vehicles were deployed at three locations - Masjid Madinah at Thung Thong housing estate, Pha Charoen market and Pracharak Community. About 2,000 people were expected to be tested.

Eleven schools were ordered closed on Monday for cleaning and disinfecting. The schools remained closed on Tuesday, a public holiday, and will open again on Wednesday.