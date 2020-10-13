Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid-19 testing continues in Mae Sot
Thailand
General

Covid-19 testing continues in Mae Sot

published : 13 Oct 2020 at 11:31

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

People queue up at a community in Tak's Mae Sot district on Tuesday for Covid-19 testing. ASSAWIN PINITWONG
People queue up at a community in Tak's Mae Sot district on Tuesday for Covid-19 testing. ASSAWIN PINITWONG

TAK: Testing for Covid-19 has continued in Mae Sot district of this northern border province on both Thai and Myanmar nationals considered at risk after three Myanmar lorry drivers tested positive for Covid-19 at the Thai border between Friday and Saturday.

In earlier testing conducted on Sunday on two groups of people - 70 in the first and 51 in the second - all of the 121 tested negative.

Three mobile Covid-19 testing vehicles were deployed on Monday for an expanded examination of people who might have been in contact with the three Myanmar lorry drivers who were earlier tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, at Masjid Darul Islam in Mae Sot, 1,196 people underwent testing with the three mobile vehicles. The test results were expected on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the three vehicles were deployed at three locations - Masjid Madinah at Thung Thong housing estate, Pha Charoen market and Pracharak Community. About 2,000 people were expected to be tested.

Eleven schools were ordered closed on Monday for cleaning and disinfecting. The schools remained closed on Tuesday, a public holiday, and will open again on Wednesday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

FBI to open office with Cambodia police

PHNOM PENH: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will set up an office at Cambodia's national police headquarters to help track down American criminals, at a time when Washington is seeking to repair strained relations with a close ally of China.

12:48
Thailand

+2 cases

New cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 are Thai returnees from Sweden and US, raising total to 3,643 cases. One of them showed symptoms.

12:21
World

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens for one tourist

LIMA: Peru's best-known tourist site Machu Picchu has opened after months of coronavirus closure, but for just a single visitor — a Japanese man stranded in the country by the pandemic.

11:45