Two Thai returnees bring cases to 3,643

People line up for Covid-19 tests in Sadao district of Songkhla province last week. (Photo from the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control)

The government on Tuesday reported two new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 — Thai men from Sweden and the United States who were in quarantine — raising the total to 3,643.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new case from Sweden was a worker aged 52 who arrived on Oct 5 via Qatar.

He was quarantined in Bangkok and his infection was confirmed by the first test on Saturday, which was day 5 after his arrival.

On the following day, he had a runny nose and lost the sense of smell. He was admitted to Vajira Hospital in Bangkok.

The case from the US is a hotel employee aged 22 who arrived on Sept 29 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases. He was quarantined in Chon Buri province.

His infection was confirmed by the second test on Saturday, day 11, while he was asymptomatic. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Chon Buri.

Of the total 3,643 cases, 3,457 (94.9%) recovered including three discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 127 patients were in hospitals and the death toll remained unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 275,232 over the past 24 hours to 38.03 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 3,756 to 1.08 million.

The US had the most cases at 8.08 million, up 45,791, and the most deaths at 220,011, up 316. India was second with 7.17 million cases, up 54,265, and 109,894 deaths, up 710. Brazil was third with 5.10 million cases, up 8,429, and 150,709 deaths, up 203.