Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two Thai returnees bring cases to 3,643
Thailand
General

Two Thai returnees bring cases to 3,643

published : 13 Oct 2020 at 12:21

writer: Online Reporters

People line up for Covid-19 tests in Sadao district of Songkhla province last week. (Photo from the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control)
People line up for Covid-19 tests in Sadao district of Songkhla province last week. (Photo from the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control)

The government on Tuesday reported two new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 — Thai men from Sweden and the United States who were in quarantine — raising the total to 3,643.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new case from Sweden was a worker aged 52 who arrived on Oct 5 via Qatar.

He was quarantined in Bangkok and his infection was confirmed by the first test on Saturday, which was day 5 after his arrival.

On the following day, he had a runny nose and lost the sense of smell. He was admitted to Vajira Hospital in Bangkok.

The case from the US is a hotel employee aged 22 who arrived on Sept 29 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases. He was quarantined in Chon Buri province.

His infection was confirmed by the second test on Saturday, day 11, while he was asymptomatic. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Chon Buri.

Of the total 3,643 cases, 3,457 (94.9%) recovered including three discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 127 patients were in hospitals and the death toll remained unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 275,232 over the past 24 hours to 38.03 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 3,756 to 1.08 million.

The US had the most cases at 8.08 million, up 45,791, and the most deaths at 220,011, up 316. India was second with 7.17 million cases, up 54,265, and 109,894 deaths, up 710. Brazil was third with 5.10 million cases, up 8,429, and 150,709 deaths, up 203.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

FBI to open office with Cambodia police

PHNOM PENH: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will set up an office at Cambodia's national police headquarters to help track down American criminals, at a time when Washington is seeking to repair strained relations with a close ally of China.

12:48
Thailand

+2 cases

New cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 are Thai returnees from Sweden and US, raising total to 3,643 cases. One of them showed symptoms.

12:21
World

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens for one tourist

LIMA: Peru's best-known tourist site Machu Picchu has opened after months of coronavirus closure, but for just a single visitor — a Japanese man stranded in the country by the pandemic.

11:45