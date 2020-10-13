Prayut leads nation to commemorate King Bhumibol

People stand in lines to pay respect to the portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Royal Pantheon in the Grand Palace on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of his passing away on Oct 13, 2016. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday led the nation to perform a religious ceremony and merit-making in commemoration of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to mark the fourth anniversray of his passing on Oct 13, 2016.

The activities started at 7.30am at Sanam Luang with Gen Prayut, accompanied by his wife Naraporn, laying a wreath to pay respect to the late King and making merit by giving alms to 89 monks in a religious ceremony.

In attendance on this occasion included members of the Privy Council; presidents of Parliament, Supreme Court and independent agencies under the constitution; members of the cabinet and their spouses; the prime minister's secretary-general, officials from the Royal Household Bureau, governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and commanders of the three armed forces and Royal Thai Police Office.

Later at 7.19pm, Gen Prayut and his wife are to lead the nation to perform a candle-lighting ceremony at Sanam Luang.

Similar activities were also performed in other provinces.

In Khon Kaen, at 9.30am, governor Somsak Jangtrakul led heads of government offices, members of the private sector and the people in yellow shirts in a wreath-laying ceremony at the city hall.

In Chiang Mai, a merit-making ceremony was held by the Royal Project Foundation at the royal project centre. The ceremony was chaired by Pongsak Angkasith, a member of the executive committee of the foundation. Alms were presented to 10 monks in a religious ceremony.

In Pattani, a merit-making ceremony in remembrance of the late King, chaired by governor Rachit Phumkaew, was held at 7am at the auditorium of the Pattani provincial administration organisation. There will also be a candle-lighting ceremony in the evening.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, governor Wichian Chantaranothai and heads of government offices led more than 1,000 people in yellow shirts to perform a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the statue of Thao Suranaree. Alms were given to 89 monks in a merit-making ceremony.